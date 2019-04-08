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BREAKING: Putin Defends Free Speech & The First Amendment
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160 views • April 08, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how Vladimir Putin, the elected President of Russia, has finally made official statements backing the protection of free speech across western civilization, and the world, contrary to the caricature of Putin that presents him as an authoritarian who murders journalists into silence.
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