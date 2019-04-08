© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Floodgates Have Opened On Creepy Joe Biden
Follow
0
Share
Report
127 views • April 08, 2019
Enjoy the meme of LOTR mixed with a video of Joe Biden not apologizing for years of groping women and children and the View hosts defending his actions. But it is too late, the floodgates have opened
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.