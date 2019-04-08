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Pete Buttigieg’s Only Purpose Is To Gas-light The President
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73 views • April 08, 2019
Pete Buttigieg is making his rounds on the MSM shows where he is criticizing the president and vice-president. Owen reveals the best strategy for the White House when it comes to responding to Pete.
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