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Infowars Reporter Starts Avocado Challenge To Stop Human Trafficking
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70 views • April 08, 2019
Infowars' Owen Shroyer made a visit to deliver avocados to his local chapter of the Democratic party in Austin Texas. Film yourself delivering avocados to Democrats and join the info war!
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