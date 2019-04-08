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Theresa May Betrays BREXIT, Embraces Zuckerberg’s Global Censorship
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253 views • April 08, 2019
As social media figured prominently in monitoring moves to arrest Assange in London, UK unleashes exactly the kind of censorship Zuckerberg asked for last week. And it’s so convenient that it comes in time to help in elections & to silence anger about BREXIT
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