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8Apr19 Border FAIL, Cartels Invade, Quarantine for Unvaxed Stopped
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23 views • April 08, 2019
Will Mexico protect America’s borders? Will the President? Nielsen is out at DHS and Craig Sawyer joins with exclusive pictures of drug cartels crossing his family’s property. Then Del Bigtree (VAXXED) joins to talk about victory in stopping the quarantine against unvaccinated children in NY and how MSM vilified him for defending health and religious freedom. And, Theresa May betrays BREXIT and embraces new rules to shut down all “fake news” with no just censorship, but criminal penalties.
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