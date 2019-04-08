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Meet Ed Day, the medical martial law TYRANT of New York
Health Ranger Report
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2218 views • April 08, 2019
Ed Day is an evil medical tyrant and fascist who insists that children be arrested and JAILED if they are not vaccinated with every vaccine the corrupt, pharma-influenced State wants to inject into your children.

Stay informed. Read http://HealthFreedom.news and http://Vaccines.news

For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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vaccinesautismdangerous medicinenew yorktyrannyed dayrockland countybureaucratsmedical cannibalismmedical martial law
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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