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Legal Immigrant Harassed For Wearing Trump Hat
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68 views • April 08, 2019
On Saturday Paloma, of PalomaforTrump.com, walked into a post office where she was harassed for proudly wearing her Trump hat. Paloma is a legal immigrant that supports President Trump and fights illegal immigration at the southern border in California.
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