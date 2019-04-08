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"White People Food Causes Climate Change?"
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348 views • April 08, 2019
The science is in! White people food is killing the planet!
Just when you thought you’d heard it all… the liberal dominated scientific community is claiming white American food choices are the main causes of the climate crisis. The study making this outlandish assertion just so happens to be funded by Bayer Monsanto.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Just when you thought you’d heard it all… the liberal dominated scientific community is claiming white American food choices are the main causes of the climate crisis. The study making this outlandish assertion just so happens to be funded by Bayer Monsanto.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
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