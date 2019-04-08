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Stein: Netanyahu's friendship with Trump may help him win re-election
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4 views • April 08, 2019
The impact on the race of the prime minister’s friendship with President Trump.
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current eventsnewspresident trumpfox newsfox news channelisraeldonald trumpworld newseric shawngolan heightsnetanyahubenjamin netanyahuamericas news headquartersamericas news hqprime ministertrump israelisraeli prime ministernetanyahu trumptrump netanyahuisrael newsandrew steinandrew stein fox newseric shawn fox newsgolan heights israelprime minister benjamin netanyahu
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