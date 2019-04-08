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Congress has a responsibility to work on immigration reform: Mike Kelly
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1 view • April 08, 2019
Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Mike Kelly says he has no qualms about the American people seeing the redacted Mueller report.
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trumpnewspoliticsfox newsfox news channeldonald trumpborder securitytrump immigrationdojillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationjustice departmentillegalsmueller reportimmigrantsamericas news headquartersamericas news hqimmigration reformdepartment of justicekristin fisherkristin fisher fox newsmike kellymile kelly fox newrep kellyrep mike kelly
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