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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 4/07/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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16 views • April 07, 2019
Complete show as aired w/ commercials, promo's, product specials & packages
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
MILLIE WEAVER REPORT: SJW "RESEARCHERS": WHITE PEOPLE DIETS CAUSING GLOBAL WARMING
DEVIN NUNES SENDS 8 CRIMINAL "RUSSIA COLLUSION" CONSPIRACY REFERRALS TO AG
SECRETARY OF DHS KIRSTJEN NIELSON RESIGNS, KEVIN MCALEENAN, CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION COMMISH WILL BE ACTING SECRETARY
VIDEO: PSYCHO LIBERAL MANLY WOMAN MELTSDOWN OVER MAGA HAT WEARING LATINO WOMAN AT POST OFFICE
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS TRANSMISSION:
MILLIE WEAVER REPORT: SJW "RESEARCHERS": WHITE PEOPLE DIETS CAUSING GLOBAL WARMING
DEVIN NUNES SENDS 8 CRIMINAL "RUSSIA COLLUSION" CONSPIRACY REFERRALS TO AG
SECRETARY OF DHS KIRSTJEN NIELSON RESIGNS, KEVIN MCALEENAN, CUSTOMS & BORDER PROTECTION COMMISH WILL BE ACTING SECRETARY
VIDEO: PSYCHO LIBERAL MANLY WOMAN MELTSDOWN OVER MAGA HAT WEARING LATINO WOMAN AT POST OFFICE
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