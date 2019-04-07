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President Nicolas Maduro Speaks To The American People
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18 views • April 07, 2019
Our current administration has fallen under control of international banks and corporations (just like past administrations) and is wanting to run roughshod over Venezuela to steal their oil. Our news tells us it's to save the poor hungry people from their evil dictator (even though he was elected twice in their legitimate democratic country). The U.S. is who imposed the economic sanctions on Venezuela in the first place. Problem - Reaction - Solution. Some of you know this, but some do not.
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