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Surge of migrants seeking asylum puts a strain on border patrol
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6 views • April 07, 2019
The U.S. is on track to have nearly one million illegal immigrants cross the border by the end of 2019. Yesterday during President Trump's visit to the southern border, he reiterated that the country is full and doesn't have anymore space. Jeff Mason shares his thoughts on the crisis at the southern border.
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