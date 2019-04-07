© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The battle between the the Dems and the Mueller report continues
Follow
0
Share
Report
9 views • April 07, 2019
George Terwilliger, who severed as William Barr's deputy attorney general during the George H.W. Bush administration, reacts to the battle between Democrats and the DOJ over the Mueller report.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.