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Pompeo warns Russia to get out of Venezuela
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3 views • April 07, 2019
Former Naval intelligence officer John Jordan says Russia sees getting involved in Venezuela as payback for what they perceive as the U.S. getting involved in Ukraine.
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newsrussiaworldvenezuelafox newsfox news channelmike pompeosecretary of stateguaidomaduroamericas news headquartersamericas news hqjuan guaidonicolas maduromaduro regimesouth americaamerica's news hqarthel nevillearthel neville fox newsjohn jordanjohn jordan fox newsrussia in venezuelarussian troops
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