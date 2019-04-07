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To a Sweet 16 from a Christian Dad
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36 views • April 07, 2019
For a follower of the Lord Jesus Christ, proclaiming to our daughters obedience to the Lord as seen in the Bible is not well accepted in some areas. However, for a Christian dad to love his daughter, there is no other choice.
This is my encouragement to other dads. It is a choice of obedience to Christ or the world. May you find joy in the journey.
Details: http://kozlowski.org/2019-04-07+1
RSS: http://kozlowski.org/_Feed
This is my encouragement to other dads. It is a choice of obedience to Christ or the world. May you find joy in the journey.
Details: http://kozlowski.org/2019-04-07+1
RSS: http://kozlowski.org/_Feed
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