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Creepy Joe Mocks Accusers
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19 views • April 07, 2019
Ole Creepy Joe Biden is digging a hole. In a field of a record number of Democratic Candidates that he would have dominated years ago. This hubris is leading the 76 year old to assume that he was in the clear after this plastic apology for years of creepiness towards women and children.
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