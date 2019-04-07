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Privacy For The President?
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203 views • April 07, 2019
Democrats are fretting over Trump's tax returns and the Mueller report summary, begging the question of where the line is crossed in terms of Presidential privacy. Does a line even exist?
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Full episodes and archives @ https://libertynation.com/ln-podcasts/
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