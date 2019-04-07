© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The John Denver Story - Deciphering His Last Day (non-HD)
Follow
0
Share
Report
53 views • April 07, 2019
John Denver is one of 15 artist who many believe should be in the Country Music Hall of Fame....and I agree. His uplifting and positive music is a National Treasure and deserves this recognition. His plane crashed in Monterey Bay Oct. 12, 1997 leaving many questions unanswered. (44 minutes)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.