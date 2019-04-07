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Breath of the Wild's Horrifying Secret?
The Underdog
The Underdog
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28 views • April 07, 2019
Chances are you've played the fantastic game from the Legend of Zelda series called Breath of the Wild. But did you know the game has a yet undiscovered, dark and horrifying secret?

And yes, I did in the video accidentally mention the word 'human being', when in-fact the characters are Hylians (basically human beings with pointed ears). I hope I can be forgiven for enraging the gamer community with this small oversight.
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secretsbreath of the wildbuddhismgame theoriesgame theorylegend of zeldamonks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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