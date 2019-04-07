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Breath of the Wild's Horrifying Secret?
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28 views • April 07, 2019
Chances are you've played the fantastic game from the Legend of Zelda series called Breath of the Wild. But did you know the game has a yet undiscovered, dark and horrifying secret?
And yes, I did in the video accidentally mention the word 'human being', when in-fact the characters are Hylians (basically human beings with pointed ears). I hope I can be forgiven for enraging the gamer community with this small oversight.
And yes, I did in the video accidentally mention the word 'human being', when in-fact the characters are Hylians (basically human beings with pointed ears). I hope I can be forgiven for enraging the gamer community with this small oversight.
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