© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democratic left are concerned with their own ideologies than winning an election: Doug Schoen
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • April 06, 2019
Former White House Advisor under President Bill Clinton Doug Schoen and Congress on Racial Equality Spokesman Niger Innis react to 2020 Democratic presidential candidates equating the Trump administration to the Third Reich.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.