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El narcisista y sus miniones utilizan a niños para cometer abusos.
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20 views • April 06, 2019
"Pero al que haga pecar a uno de estos pequeñitos que creen en Mí, mejor le sería que le colgaran al cuello una piedra de molino de las que mueve un asno, y que se ahogara en lo profundo del mar." Mateo 18:6
Y así, al pecar contra los hermanos y herir su conciencia cuando ésta es débil, pecáis contra Cristo.1 Corintios 8:12
Y así, al pecar contra los hermanos y herir su conciencia cuando ésta es débil, pecáis contra Cristo.1 Corintios 8:12
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