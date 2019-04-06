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Boosting Vision with Red Light Therapy
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128 views • April 06, 2019
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In this episode you'll learn about 3 things:
Can red light therapy damage my eyes?
Can red light therapy boost your vision?
How does it work?
If you enjoy the show, please review us on iTunes and share it with everybody you love on social media.
For the show notes, go to:
https://endalldisease.com/episode10
In this episode you'll learn about 3 things:
Can red light therapy damage my eyes?
Can red light therapy boost your vision?
How does it work?
If you enjoy the show, please review us on iTunes and share it with everybody you love on social media.
For the show notes, go to:
https://endalldisease.com/episode10
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