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USBS, Geologists discover a new hotspot in Yellowstone supervolcano
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1775 views • April 06, 2019
Experts at the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory found what appeared to be a previously unknown pocket of warmth nestled between West Tern Lake and the Tern Lake thermal area after studying the latest thermal infrared images of the National Park taken in April 2017, according to the U.S. National Geodetic Survey.
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