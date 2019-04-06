© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three More Women Accuse Joe Biden Of Inappropriate Touching
Follow
1
Share
Report
497 views • April 06, 2019
Joe Biden is now facing accusations of impropriety from a total of seven women.
Will the news hinder the former vice presidents, as yet, unannounced bid for the White House?
Full Article Here: https://www.buddylist.co/posts/three-more-women-accuse-creepy-joe-biden-of-touching-them-inappropriately
✅Please support the Tip Jar here: https://www.seekingthetruth.info/tipjar/
Find me on
JoshWho TV: https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/SeekingTheTruth
Will the news hinder the former vice presidents, as yet, unannounced bid for the White House?
Full Article Here: https://www.buddylist.co/posts/three-more-women-accuse-creepy-joe-biden-of-touching-them-inappropriately
✅Please support the Tip Jar here: https://www.seekingthetruth.info/tipjar/
Find me on
JoshWho TV: https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/SeekingTheTruth
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.