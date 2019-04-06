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Tyrany of Tolerance Gaslighting about Drag Queen Story Hour is Trauma to Innocence
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168 views • April 06, 2019
Drag Queen Story Hour is not only unsuitable for children but a symbol of socially engineered sociopathy into our culture. You Are Free TV's crystal clear exposition and analysis of the normalization of what is anything but normal and should not be tolerated. Connection made to Systemic child abuse for profit by Clinton's. Published on 4-5-19 by of YouAreFree TV shared for information and educational purposes.
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