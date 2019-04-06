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How does the Trump campaign feel about the growing list of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls?
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4 views • April 06, 2019
Senior 2020 Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump says she believes President Donald Trump will win by a larger margin in 2020 than he did in 2016.
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