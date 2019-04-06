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It’s Official! Robot Autopilot To Blame For 737 MAX 8 Crashes
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242 views • April 06, 2019
Boeing acknowledges their recommendations for pilots allowed for faulty data which prompted the autopilot system to point the nose of the 737 MAX 8 downwards resulting in multiple crashes. Alex discusses the possible future where all transportation is automated.
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