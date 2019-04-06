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Is it right to profit on prison labor?
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6 views • April 06, 2019
When you think of prisoners working inside of a jail, what comes to mind? Prisoners cooking, mopping floors, folding clothes…? Yes, all of those are certainly true and now you can add one more – training artificial intelligence algorithms. In this episode, I talk about the pros and cons (pun intended) of prison labor. This is a preview; full episode is available on my site - http://jimstroud.com.
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