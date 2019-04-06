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Cleaning 19 Year Old Pool Pak Coils (HVAC Units)
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3 views • April 06, 2019
As I was cleaning the coils in the Pool Paks, (These are HVAC Units to the Aquatic Center) I remembered I had my video camera in the car, so I thought I would get it and do a video on how I clean the coils in them.
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