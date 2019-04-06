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Watch The Sickening Left Defend Islamic Sex Slavery
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280 views • April 06, 2019
The left constantly criticizes men and western culture while defending even the indefensible act of slavery as long as muslims are committing the act. Alex exposes the dark parts of this hypocritical position.
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