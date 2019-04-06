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Democrats Forced To Accept Former Vice President Joe Biden's #MeToo Moment - War Room Full Show
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213 views • April 06, 2019
On this Friday edition of the War Room, Owen Shroyer is joined by meme legend, Carpe Donktum to discuss his widely circulated Joe Biden clip. Owen breaks down the days breaking news and is also joined by Laura Loomer to shed light on the continual censorship of conservatives.
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