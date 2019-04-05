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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 4/05/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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178 views • April 05, 2019
Complete show as aired w/ commercials, promo's & packages
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
ANOTHER DRAG QUEEN STORY HR MEMBER EXPOSED AS PEDOPHILE
VATICAN CARDINAL: THE WEST WILL DISAPPEAR BECAUSE OF MASS MIGRATION
RAND PAUL BLOCKS RELEASE OF MUELLER REPORT TO FORCE INVESTIGATION OF CLINTON, COMEY, ETC
COLLEGE STUDENT FLIPS OVER MAGA HAT
CRINGING: AOC USES BLACK ACCENT TO SPEAK TO MINORITIES
NEW MARK DICE VID
Guests:
Tracy Shannon, MassResistance.org
4th Hour:
Tom Pappert
SOME OF THE TOPICS TODAY FROM AUSTIN TEXAS:
ANOTHER DRAG QUEEN STORY HR MEMBER EXPOSED AS PEDOPHILE
VATICAN CARDINAL: THE WEST WILL DISAPPEAR BECAUSE OF MASS MIGRATION
RAND PAUL BLOCKS RELEASE OF MUELLER REPORT TO FORCE INVESTIGATION OF CLINTON, COMEY, ETC
COLLEGE STUDENT FLIPS OVER MAGA HAT
CRINGING: AOC USES BLACK ACCENT TO SPEAK TO MINORITIES
NEW MARK DICE VID
Guests:
Tracy Shannon, MassResistance.org
4th Hour:
Tom Pappert
Keywords
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