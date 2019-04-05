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NATIONAL ALERT! Pedophiles Dressed As Clowns Preying On Children
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242 views • April 05, 2019
"Drag Queen Story Hour" is being pushed nationwide as an event that promotes "tolerance", yet some of those involved are being exposed as child predators. Tracy Shannon joins Alex vis Skype to discuss solutions for those who want to protect their children from these vile events.
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