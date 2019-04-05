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Pompeo discusses IP theft and the crisis on the U.S. southern border
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10 views • April 05, 2019
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits down with FBN's Maria Bartiromo to address Trump's efforts to stop the heavy flow of narcotics coming through the U.S.-Mexico border and the U.S.- China trade deal.
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