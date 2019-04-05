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Border crisis: 'Our republic is on the brink,' says Tom Fitton
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9 views • April 05, 2019
Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton discusses President Trump’s resolute commitment to secure the U.S. southern border despite the massive economic and political forces raiding against the White House.
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