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5Apr19 Assange’s Arrest “Imminent”, NM Joins Compact to Destroy Electoral College
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34 views • April 05, 2019
AOC say we’re “injecting kids with drugs” at the border but no one cares about individual rights and parental rights as CPS kidnaps children and the Democrats demand mandatory vaccines; $7 BILLION goes missing in just one Afghan base but no money for border Trump caves on both ObamaCare & border protection; Raymond Schwab joins to talk of his 3 year ordeal with CPS kidnapping and how he won; Doug Casey on the new economic slight of hand used to justify astronomical spending by the socialists.
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