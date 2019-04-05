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Trump Double Secret Probation for Animal House Border
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27 views • April 05, 2019
The DOJ declared ObamaCare legally dead last week. But Trump backtracked on both ObamaCare and shutting down the border after McConnell opposed the moves. Mitch admits its a crisis, but we’re not going to do anything but warn Mexico — again. They’re on DOUBLE-secret probation.
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