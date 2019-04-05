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The End of Christianity!
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429 views • April 05, 2019
Christians across the world are being persecuted like never before. In this video, Will Johnson explains how he sees it and how we all will be affected by it. The time to act is now! We have to fight for our beliefs and our God-given freedoms.
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