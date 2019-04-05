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COPS: THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE UGLY!
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133 views • April 05, 2019
Our problem is less with the police than with their political bosses, the Doug Neidermeiers of the world who have taken us into the dangerous netherworld of a POLICE STATE! Be afraid. BE VERY AFRAID.
I failed to include our late friend, Phoenix officer JACK McLAMB. A patriot to the end, Jack "Officer Friendly" was what EVERY COP should aspire to be! Rest in a richly deserved peace, friend.
I failed to include our late friend, Phoenix officer JACK McLAMB. A patriot to the end, Jack "Officer Friendly" was what EVERY COP should aspire to be! Rest in a richly deserved peace, friend.
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