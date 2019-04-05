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OK PEOPLE, TIME TO GET SERIOUS!
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73 views • April 05, 2019
Have we become so inattentive and unserious a people that we are now less than a generation away from pissing away this unique 240 year long "experiment" in liberty and joining the other nations who dared to dally with socialism? Let me know in the comment section!
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