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WHY DO THEY WANT OUR GUNS?
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57 views • April 05, 2019
Short history of gun control in Germany and in the US and why the LEFT (MAINLY DEMOCRATS) must disarm us.
Produced in 2007 when UTube limit was 10 minutes. Hit the pause button if needed to read graphics. Their efforts to deny our God given right to SELF-PRESERVATION never stop! We must STOP THEM if we are to remain free!
The legislative lunges cited are over 12 years old. Many NEW ones have been foisted on us. To stay current, urge you to visit https://gunowners.org periodically.
Produced in 2007 when UTube limit was 10 minutes. Hit the pause button if needed to read graphics. Their efforts to deny our God given right to SELF-PRESERVATION never stop! We must STOP THEM if we are to remain free!
The legislative lunges cited are over 12 years old. Many NEW ones have been foisted on us. To stay current, urge you to visit https://gunowners.org periodically.
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