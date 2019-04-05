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🔴An Ending Becomes a New Beginning 2019 Purim Prophecy❗
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19 views • April 05, 2019
During a 15 hour long meeting with many precious Asian people (as shown in this video) who are blessed by this Ministry and the Prophetic Words and Revelations that led them to YAHUSHUA of Calvary for salvation, Apostle Elisheva celebrated the Holy Feast of Purim with them, ministered and prayed with them and received a Prophetic Word from ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA and IMMAYAH!
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