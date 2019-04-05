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SMARTRAIL FABLE
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33 views • April 05, 2019
This movie fable takes an irreverent look at the insane state of belief and misinformation about geoengineering. These propaganda fed beliefs are holding entire cultures and civilizations at bay. This movie will be also available on several platforms to keep the censor vultures at bay...
Download & read the book "Smartrail Fable" (84 Mb) at https://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/PDF/Smartrail.Fable.pdf
Prof. Judson J. Singer Mechanical/Solar Engineer
Download & read the book "Smartrail Fable" (84 Mb) at https://www.yourvirtualworld.tv/PDF/Smartrail.Fable.pdf
Prof. Judson J. Singer Mechanical/Solar Engineer
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