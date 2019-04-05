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Democrat Machine embraces segregation & doubles up on illegals after “Russian Conspiracy Hoax” coup d’état fails
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8 views • April 05, 2019
WildNews.us – American Left wants to segregate whites – Andrew Yang breaks from the far Democrat/Nazi machine – President Trump cuts off aid to Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to force the stop of the illegal invasion to the US. Mexico is pressured by the White House to stop the Central American invasion caravans at its Southern border
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