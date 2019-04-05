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🔴2019 Heaven's Courtroom, "Israeli Prophet Ezra", How Do You Plead❓
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10 views • April 05, 2019
Ezra must repent and confess his sins before YAHUSHUA and me, Elisheva, repenting with great sorrow and doing a public video repenting before the people for the harm he has done to me and the ministry and all those who refuse to betray me. He must have a break down of the demonic spirits of arrogance and pride and cry out to YAHUSHUA for forgiveness and ask him to deliver him of the demons and all the sins he's done as those in the occult now rule him with mind control.
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