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BREAKING: Another Drag Queen Story Hour Infiltrated By Pedophiles - War Room Full Show
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66 views • April 05, 2019
Today’s War Room breaks exclusive news on a second child sex offender being associated with the Drag Queen Story Hour at a Houston Public Library. We also receive breaking news from Cassandra Fairbanks on a potential extradition of Julian Assange. Meanwhile, the crisis at the border continues to spiral out of control.
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http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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