© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alex Jones And Lawyer Respond To Sandy Hook Show Trials
Follow
0
Share
Report
297 views • April 04, 2019
Robert Barnes joins Alex Jones live in studio to respond to the law-fare waged against Infowars surrounding the Sandy Hook School shooting which are being used to defame Alex Jones by continuously running headlines about the trials that consistently tie Mr. Jones to statements and beliefs that do not accurately represent his position or previous actions.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.