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51 Years Later, Ali Alexander Reviews MLK Jr.'s Mountain Top Speech
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103 views • April 04, 2019
Ali Alexander presents video footage of MLK Jr.'s historic, and final, Mountain Top Speech and discusses how the civil rights leader and legend would feel about today's political climate. Also, Ali asserts that MLK Jr. was shot and killed by elements of the FBI, and at the time of giving this speech, he knew the deep state was coming after him for elimination very soon.
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